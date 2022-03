CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) –The Acadia Parish Police Jury has rescinded the parish-wide burn ban that was issued last week.

Police Jury President Chance Henry along with the Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness rescinded the burn ban following rain that alleviated dry conditions within the parish.

The parish-wide burn ban was issued March 8, and is rescinded effective Tuesday, March 15, 2022.