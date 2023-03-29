ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Acadia are investigating a burglary.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, a burglary happened in the 100 block of Lesim Drive near Evangeline between 7:30 p.m. on March 19 and 8:30 a.m. March 20.

An unknown suspect gained entry into an enclosed utility trailer by cutting the lock. They stole several contractor tools including a 20” Stihl chainsaw, a Makita skill saw and a Dremel tool with a whip attachment. The tools were marked with the business logo. The value of this theft is over $1,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.