ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Law enforcement agencies in Acadia Parish are searching for a man wanted on attempted murder charges.
Chaseton Blake Carrier, 23 is wanted by Rayne Police for 1 count of attempted 1st degree murder and Church Point Police for 5 counts of attempted 2nd degree murder and assault by drive By shooting. Warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Chaseton Carrier is a black male, 5’ 6”, weighing 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has two addresses known to law enforcement: 410 S. Eastern Ave., Lot 3 in Rayne and 1629 Prudence Hwy in Church Point.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Carrier, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.