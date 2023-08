CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – A Friday evening shooting leaving one person in the hospital is being investigated by Acadia Parish law enforcement.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are conducting an investigation into a shooting on Friday around 5:30 p.m. in the Meadows Apartments. One person was transported to a local area hospital.

No other information is available at this time. The investigation is on-going and updates will be provided as they become available.