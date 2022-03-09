ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Police Jury President, Chance Henry, has issued a burn ban for Acadia Parish due to extremely dry conditions within the parish and surrounding areas. The proclamation prohibits all outdoor burning activities throughout the parish.

The ban does not apply to prescribed burns by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law.

The order goes into effect immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded