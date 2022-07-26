ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– Inmates at the Acadia Parish jail were transferred to other facilities throughout the state following at power outage that knocked out the main power board near the entrance and exits of the jail.

“We lost a bunch of motherboards that control this.”

Sheriff K.P. Gibson reported no injuries but says because of the loss of power, a majority of the inmates had to be transferred to other facilities around the state.

“We shipped out about two-thirds of our population which is about 120 to 130 inmates.” Gibson said.

Gibson says he expects the power to return by the end of the week unless the damage is worse than expected.

“The goal is hopefully we can find the parts we need to everything up and running this week hopefully. The question that comes into place now is how much damage did that lightning cause.