CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sherrif’s Office Detectives are seeking information regarding a cold case homicide from 2019.

On August 3, 2019, the victim Timothy Breaux, 40, of Crowley, was found dead on Wilder Road from a gunshot wound. The victim’s vehicle was discovered on the prior day at around 2 p.m. in the 1200 block of W. Fourth Street in Crowley.

Law enforcement is seeking the public’s help to solve this crime. If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.