CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves that stole an outdoor air conditioning unit at a home construction site in the 600 block of Everest Rd. earlier this spring.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the theft seems to have occurred sometime between May 11 and June 2. Unknown suspects cut the lines to the Carrier three-ton Double Down model unit, which is valued at over $3,000.

Gibson said over the past few months, thieves have been striking at construction sites, stealing various materials.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the Crime Stoppers Tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. Up to a $1,000 cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.