Dustin Allen Gill (Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff’s deputies report that man has gone missing after last being seen walking along Interstate 10 on Easter Sunday, April 17.

Dustin Allen Gill, 28, is described as 5’8″ tall, weighing around 200 lbs. with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange hat with a green leaf, a blue shirt, blue jeans and tan work boots. He was also last seen carrying a large blue bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Taatum Rubin at (337) 788-8724.