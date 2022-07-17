ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– 11 people are in jail after a street level drug operation this weekend in Acadia Parish.

Deputies arrested the suspects on charges ranging from distributing fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer with force or violence, obstruction of justice, to introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson says some of the individuals were stopped during normal patrol and others were arrested on warrants by the narcotics unit.

“It was eight of those made from street level, the rest were made based in warrants from narcotics cases.”

During the arrest, Gibson said, deputies also located illegally possessed guns.

“We use our SWAT guys, we use our narcotics guys. Some guys form patrol and they’re off duty will come and work on that. We don’t pull away from patrol to do that operation. We don’t like to reduce the number of patrol in our parish.”

He says the street level operation is targeting high crime and drug areas and checking out all suspicious activity.

“That’s what street level is, you look for it and find it.”