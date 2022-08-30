RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers and Rayne Police are looking for suspects in an August shooting.

Detectives with the Rayne Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of 6th Street around 9:20 p.m. on August 4. Several suspects fired multiple shots while walking near American Legion Drive and Locust Street. The suspects were only described as young males. One of the bullets entered a nearby home but none of the occupants were injured.

Police believe that the suspects were possibly shooting at other people and the residence was not an intended target.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.