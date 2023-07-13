ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A crime suppression unit with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has been busy trying to keep the crime rate down in their community.

It’s been a little over six months since the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office formed a crime suppression unit and Sheriff K.P. Gibson says he’s pleased with the direction the unit has taken as he’s seen a decrease in crime.

“I was kind of skeptical of it at first. Not because I didn’t think we could do the job. I wanted work to try and continue to increase more people in patrol aspects,” said Gibson.

Gibson says the crackdown on crime throughout the parish has proven to be beneficial since creating this unit. The unit typically focuses on street level crimes such as burglaries, thefts, and narcotics.

“We saw that we were having areas within our parish that were having pocket areas that would have at different times burglaries and thefts. And we were able to track that through a heat map that we run and using that technology to find out where we’ve had reports knowing that there’s a problem in this area more than maybe in another section of the parish,” Gibson explained.

Since forming the crime suppression unit, Gibson says street level crimes have decreased…while the number of arrests has increased.

“So we’ve seen that over the first six months we’ve seen over a twenty percent reduction in burglaries and thefts. We’ve seen a hundred percent increase in the arrest we’ve made on street level which is really a very large number,” Gibson stated.

Gibson says the overall goal of the crime suppression unit is not only keep communities safe, but to prevent crimes from happening. He says it’s only been about six months since the formation of the unit and the increase in law enforcement presence shows promise.

“I think all of our deputies want the same goal at the end of the day, we like to see crime reduced as much in our parish.”