CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for your help finding the suspects of a theft at a construction site near St. Raphael Dr. east of Church Point earlier this month.

Detectives believe the theft occurred between May 12 and May 18. A suspect or suspects stole a white 2005 GMC Sierra flatbed diesel truck, a flatbed utility trailer, and an orange 2015 Kubota skid steer with a black grapple attachment.

The total value of theft and damages is over $72,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

