CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers and Sheriff K.P. Gibson are asking for the public’s help regarding a burglary that occurred in the 2100 block of Riverside Road between the dates of Feb. 6 – 7.



Unknown suspects were captured on video surveillance stealing a 2021 Honda Pioneer side by side, black and brown in color. The suspects drove through various properties cutting fencing to remove the side by side. The video also showed the suspects entering the property on numerous occasions.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.