CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding a burglary that struck in the 100 block of Richard School Rd. on March 27.

According to officials, the home that was struck was under construction, and the suspect appears to have entered through a rear window. Once inside, the suspect allegedly stole over $2,000 worth of flooring materials. The suspect’s vehicle was captured on video surveillance and is described as a dark-colored, quad-cab truck, with unknown make or model.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, you are urged to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Tips Line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.