ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police said a two-vehicle crash has left one pedestrian dead and another injured.

Officers said shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday Aug. 20, Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 367 near Max Road in Acadia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old, Kentaysia J. Wildridge, of Crowley, according to authorities.

Officials said Wildridge and another person were standing in close proximity to a disabled Ford Fusion, which they had previously occupied. The Fusion was stopped in the northbound lane of LA 367 with its emergency flashers activated.

Moments later, the Fusion was struck from behind by a northbound Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 22-year-old Justice James of Eunice. Both Wildridge and the other pedestrian were struck after the two vehicles collided in the roadway, said officers.

James suffered only minor injuries and refused medical attention. She submitted a proper breath sample which indicated no alcohol in her system and showed no signs of impairment, according to authorities.

This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.