ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A residential contractor was arrested on charges stemming from work he was contracted to do back in 2021.

Kermit Leger Jr., 45 was arrested on Dec. 9 and charged with 2 counts of residential contractor fraud and issuing worthless checks.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson, Leger was contracted to do residential roof work and gave a quote to the victim. The victim paid and Leger never completed the work.

Some time later, Leger agreed to refund the money. The suspect then provided a check to the victim which ended up being worthless. The suspect then disappeared and authorities were unable to locate him until recently.

Leger was arrested on similar charges in Lafayette Parish in 2021, and was also wanted in multiple parishes including Calcasieu, Iberia, St. Landry and St. Mary.