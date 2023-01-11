CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are searching for individuals suspected of stealing diesel.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating recent diesel thefts that occurred in December of 2022 and January of 2023 in the 6400 block of Leger Road, east of Crowley.

Suspects gained access to a farmer’s diesel tank and stole several hundred gallons of fuel valued at $2,000. The vehicle the suspects were in is described as a white truck, being either a quad cab or extended cab truck. It was seen leaving the location during one of these thefts.

If you have any information regarding this crime you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.