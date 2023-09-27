CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers of Acadia and Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office need help finding suspects responsible for ATV thefts.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating multiple ATVs stolen from the 500 block of St. Margaret Road near Church Point in the early morning hours of Sep. 19.

An investigation revealed that several unknown suspects were dropped off by a silver car. The suspects then made several trips to the location, stealing multiple side by side ATVs and four-wheelers.

These vehicles are described as:

3 green Honda Pioneer side by sides

4 Honda four wheelers, 3 green, 1 tan

The total value is approximately $87,500. The items are believed to be in the Church Point or St. Landry Parish area.

If you have any information regarding this theft, please call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest or recovery in this case.

