CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Crowley Police and Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish are searching for those responsible for an ATM theft.

According to Crowley Police, an ATM from the Evangeline Bank at 425 North Avenue G. was stolen around 3 a.m. on April 30.

Three unknown males, driving a stolen green Ford F-250, were caught on video surveillance breaking into the ATM. They used chains attached to the truck to force open the ATM. Once the doors were removed, they were seen taking the cash drawers from the machine. They then ran away and were picked up by a black SUV.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.