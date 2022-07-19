CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers and deputies are looking for help from the public in solving a 2021 cold case murder.

Harold Carmouche, 37, of Lafayette, was gunned down on Interstate 10 while traveling eastbound near Rayne.

Unknown suspect(s) in a dark-colored vehicle pulled alongside Carmouche’s vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking all three passengers. Carmouche was fatally wounded and passed away from his injuries.



“Investigators believe there are people who have knowledge about this case,” said Sheriff K.P. Gibson. “We’re asking you to do the right thing and report it.”



If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously and possibly receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.