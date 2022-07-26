RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers and Rayne Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at the People’s Credit Union on July 21.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, the suspect was captured on surveillance video at around 1 p.m. demanding money from a teller while pointing a handgun. The suspect is described as a Black man with a medium build wearing a yellow shirt and dark pants, along with a head covering, sunglasses, and a facemask. The suspect was last seen driving a newer-model Kia Sportage heading east on U.S. 90.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. You can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.