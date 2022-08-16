CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Hunter Rd., south of Crowley, some time between 4 p.m. on July 8 and 9 a.m. July 9.

An unknown suspect entered a vehicle parked at the house and stole $3000 and a pair of Versace sunglasses. No forced entry was observed.

Crime Stoppers would like to remind you to lock your doors and remove your valuables. If you have any information regarding this crime you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.