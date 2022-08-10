CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects in a July 15 home burglary on U.S. 90 near Mermentau.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the break-in occurred in the 7000 block of U.S. 90 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Gibson said signs showed a forced entry through the front door.

Among the stolen items were a Browning Bolt Action .270 rifle with a Vortex Scope, a gold wedding ring with diamonds and emeralds, and assorted change, the sheriff said.



If you have any information regarding this crime you are urged to call the Crime Stoppers tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip anonymously. All callers can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.