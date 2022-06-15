CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is hunting for a Church Point man who faces six counts of attempted murder charges.

Destron Goodwin, 18, is described as a Black male, 5’9″ tall, weighing around 220 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office on four counts of attempted first-degree murder and by the Church Point Police Department for two counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

Most recently, Goodwin is alleged to have fired shots into a vehicle on May 29 in Church Point after mistaking them for someone else. Police found 20 9mm casings at the scene of the shooting, according to Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Goodwin, you are urged to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip anonymously. Callers can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to Goodwin’s arrest.