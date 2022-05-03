CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is looking for a man believed to be involved in thefts from various coin-operated machines at convenience stores up and down the I-10 corridor in Acadiana.

Edward Carlton Little, 41, is wanted for allegedly breaking into these machines — either using a torch or a crowbar-type instrument — to steal the coins within. Little already has an outstanding bench warrant in Acadia Parish for failure to appear in court on similar charges, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

Little is described as a white male, standing 6’3 in height and weighing 240 pounds. He is believed to be driving a beige-colored 2001 Ford Expedition.

If you have any information regarding these thefts, you are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

