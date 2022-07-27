DUSON, La. (KLFY) — A change is overdue at the site of the former housing authority apartments in Duson.

It was 6 years ago that the apartment homes were vacated and abandoned.

As time passed, they became an eye sore for many in the area.

Assistant Police Chief James Hodges says he hopes something gets done soon.

“I think the town deserves to have something better to look at than dilapidated buildings and overgrown grass, there are windows broken out and things of that nature. It’s just not pleasing.”

Hodges says he was under the impression years ago that the city was going to clean up the abandoned area to make it livable again.

“The housing authority was going to go through the buildings and strip everything out and rebuild so that families can move back in. However since that time I personally do not know what the holdup has been, but that has never happened. It just completely stopped dead in its tracks.”

When asked what he thinks the town of Duson should do about the abandoned homes, Lieutenant Hodges says he hopes either the housing authority or city officials figure something out so the area does not continue to decay or attract more crime than it already has.

“I hope that the housing authority either they do something with that land and those buildings to make it more pleasing to the eyes or they repurpose it for something. That is my hopes.”