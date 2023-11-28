DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Michelle Breaux says she is sick to her stomach after finding out the person responsible for her brother’s murder five years ago, has been out of our prison and is wanted for the murder of someone else.

29-year-old Ethan Smith was found shot to death outside of his home in Duson, back in October of 2018. Four people were arrested in connection to his murder, one of them being Dontrell Clark.

Clark faces second degree murder charges in smith’s death, and currently has a warrant for is arrest in connection to the murder of Nathan Bob.

“It’s just sad that- he was able to do this at all. Like, I don’t even know where to start,” said Breaux.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaux says when Clark was arrested, at the time she believed justice was being served, but it wasn’t until she says her family was notified of Clark being given a lower bond that she became angry.

“My feelings are just angry that his bond was lowered so much to be affordable that he was able to be out and kill someone else’s brother or father,” Clark expressed.

She says if he had still been in jail, Clark would not have been able to commit another murder.

“I feel like Nathan Bob’s death was preventable,” Clark said. “If they would have kept him locked up or if they wouldn’t have lowered his bond to b e affordable, he would still be incarcerated. You know, I feel like he would still be alive and his family wouldn’t be going through this.””

Ethan’s brother-in-law Patrick Breaux says their family is left with more questions than answers.

He says he’s not sure how they got to this point, but something needs to change.

“I don’t know if this failure in the judicial system, whether they’re understaffed, or maybe changing some laws,” said Patrick Breaux.

Breaux says it’s a scary feeling not knowing where Clark is. Especially because her niece and nephew witnessed their father being killed.

“You know they’re just scared. Everybody’s scared. Who knew he was going to commit another murder,” said Breaux.

Breaux says it’s been five years of being in and out of court reopening replaying what happened to her brother. Clark has a trial date for the murder of smith set for early next year.

Latest Post