CROWLEY, La. (KFLY) – The 85th International Rice Festival that takes place in Crowley will begin Oct. 20.
The festival will feature many musical talents and other events. All events will take place at 303 North Parkerson Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526.
The musical talent on the Supreme Rice Stage will be:
OCT. 20
6 p.m-7:30p.m.: Chase Tyler Band
8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cupid
10 p.m.-midnight: Leroy Thomas
OCT. 21
3 p.m.-5 p.m.: Grits N’ Gravy
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.: Rockin Dopsie Jr.
7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Spank the Monkey
10 p.m.-midnight: Wayne Toups
OCT. 22
5 p.m.-6:15 p.m.: Leif Meche Band
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.: Fleurtations
8:3 p.m.-10 p.m.: Gyth Rigdon
10:30 p.m.-midnight: Chris Cagle
The musical talent on the Cramer Equipment and supply company LLC will be:
OCT. 20
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.: Bubba Hebert
8:30 p.m.-10 p.m.: Adam Leger
10:30 p.m.-midnight: Three Thirty Seven
OCT. 21
3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.: Tj Gautreaux
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Coby Latiolais
8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Geno Delafosse
10 p.m.-midnight: La Roxx
OCT. 22
12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.: Donny Broussard
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Chubby Carrier
8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Louisiana Red
10 p.m.-midnight: Jamie Bergeron