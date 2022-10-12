CROWLEY, La. (KFLY) – The 85th International Rice Festival that takes place in Crowley will begin Oct. 20.

The festival will feature many musical talents and other events. All events will take place at 303 North Parkerson Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526.

The musical talent on the Supreme Rice Stage will be:

OCT. 20

6 p.m-7:30p.m.: Chase Tyler Band

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cupid

10 p.m.-midnight: Leroy Thomas

OCT. 21

3 p.m.-5 p.m.: Grits N’ Gravy

5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.: Rockin Dopsie Jr.

7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Spank the Monkey

10 p.m.-midnight: Wayne Toups

OCT. 22

5 p.m.-6:15 p.m.: Leif Meche Band

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.: Fleurtations

8:3 p.m.-10 p.m.: Gyth Rigdon

10:30 p.m.-midnight: Chris Cagle

The musical talent on the Cramer Equipment and supply company LLC will be:

OCT. 20

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.: Bubba Hebert

8:30 p.m.-10 p.m.: Adam Leger

10:30 p.m.-midnight: Three Thirty Seven

OCT. 21

3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.: Tj Gautreaux

5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Coby Latiolais

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Geno Delafosse

10 p.m.-midnight: La Roxx

OCT. 22

12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.: Donny Broussard

5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Chubby Carrier

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Louisiana Red

10 p.m.-midnight: Jamie Bergeron