ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An 8-year-old girl was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Acadia Parish.

State Police said it happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 91 near Arpent Lane.

Mazey Guidry of Eunice was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The initial investigation has revealed that Guidry was traveling as a front seat passenger in a pickup truck when the driver, 44-year-old Carla Lacombe of Eunice, ran off the roadway to the right causing the pickup to rotate before impacting a culvert and overturning.

Guidry was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, police said.

She was pronounced deceased by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police said Lacombe and the rear seat passenger were both properly restrained and suffered only minor injuries.

A breath sample taken from the driver indicated no alcohol present and no signs of impairment detected, police said.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

With changes to the child passenger laws recent years, occupants under 13 years of age must be seated in rear seat when a rear seat is available, police said.

“While not all crashes are survivable, proper seat belt usage can greatly increase the chances of surviving a crash by spreading out those forces across the strong bones of the body and preventing ejection. Please be a responsible driver or a responsible passenger and buckle up every ride, every time.”

For more information on Child Passenger Safety Laws visit: http://www.lsp.org/pdf/LouisianaChild%20PassengerSafetyLaw.pdf