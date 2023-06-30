ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Three Eunice residents were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Sheriff’s Deputy.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was following up on a criminal investigation on June 27 when a nearby resident approached the deputy with a firearm and disarmed him of his firearm. The deputy was held against his will for nearly an hour until he was able to convince the suspects to release him.

The Louisiana State Police Tactical Response Unit and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit worked together to locate and arrest suspects involved in this crime. All subjects were taken into custody and a search warrant was served on the residence. During this search, over 25 weapons were recovered and items were located that are believed to be potentially an explosive device.

The following arrests were made:

Tyson Perry, 40 of Eunice – aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault of a peace officer, aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment and disarming a peace officer

Laurie Vasseur, 39 of Eunice – principal to disarming a peace officer, principal to aggravated kidnapping, principal to false imprisonment and principal to aggravated assault of a peace officer

Seth Vuillemont, 39 of Eunice – principal to disarming a peace officer, principal to aggravated kidnapping, principal to false imprisonment, principal to aggravated assault of a peace officer and sex offender registration violations.

“Our number one goal was achieved early on and that was the safety of the deputy affected. Our secondary goal was to arrest suspects in this case without incident. That was achieved with the partnership with the Louisiana State Police,” said Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson.

The investigation is on-going and additional charges may be filed.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.