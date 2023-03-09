DUSON, La. (KLFY) – A Kaplan man has been arrested after Duson Police (DPD) seized drugs, money, and a firearm during a traffic stop.

Keondrick Solomon, 23, of Kaplan, has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on charges including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and monies derived from drug proceeds, according to DPD.

DPD said that on March 9, authorities stopped a southbound vehicle for speeding in the 1000 block of LA 719 (Riceland Road).

DPD also said that an officer detected a strong odor of marijuana and a search of the vehicle revealed the following:

Over six ounces of marijuana

A .40 caliber handgun

$20,000 in US currency

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.