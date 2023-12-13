CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A young girl was shot in a drive-by shooting at her home in Crowley Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert said officers responded to the 1000 block of West Fourth Street in Crowley, where a 12-year-old female was shot through the wall of her residence by multiple gunmen. Multiple casings were recovered at the initial scene.

Crowley Police said the victim was hospitalized, and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities said a 17-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting early Wednesday morning, and that the investigation remains open with more arrests possible.

