HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — An Acadiana woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Interstate 12 in Hammond.

According to State Police, the crash happened around 8 a.m. and claimed the life of Jaimie Wells, 35 of Rayne.

Police said Wells was driving her SUV west on I-12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish and struck the rear of a Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

The Nissan overturned and on impact Wells was ejected.

Police said she was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries.

Wells was transported to an area hospital where she died, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries.

Toxicology results were collected from both drivers. The crash is under investigation.