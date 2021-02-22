Acadia Parish: Two teens shot by someone in passing vehicle

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Two teenagers were shot late Saturday night by a passing vehicle south of Church Point on Highway 35.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, detectives responded to a report of a double shooting just before midnight.

Gibson said on arrival detectives found two teens who had been shot and wounded by someone who opened fire from a passing vehicle.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Gibson said.

No one has been arrested so far, however Gibson says the Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the APSO at (337) 788-8700.