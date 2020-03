ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in an investigation into criminal damage to property.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Deanne Hwy, Church Point on February 23, 2020 at approximately 3 p.m., authorities said.

Anyone who can identify the man pictured is asked to call the APSO at (337) 788-8700 or send a private message.

Tips can remain anonymous.