Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office scaling down jail visitation as health precaution

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- With the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is taking precautions following Department of Corrections’ guidelines regarding inmate activity within its jail.

Effective immediately, all non-essential people will not be allowed in during the next 30 days, including ministry groups and individuals for application fingerprinting.

Obviously, the APSO are still continuing video visitation being there is no contact with the public.

Officials said they will review this matter in 30 days.