ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office will re-open its lobby area at its main office on Capitol Road beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 12.

The reopening, following a closure because of the coronavirus caused COVID-19 global pandemic, comes with some changes.

To enter the building beyond the lobby will require that a protective mask be worn until further notice, Sheriff K.P. Gibosn said.

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.