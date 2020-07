EGAN, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a missing Egan man last seen Monday, July 20.

James Regan, 45, of Egan, was last seen operating a black 2005 Dodge Ram 3500 bearing La plate B583298. Regan is described as a white male, 5’6″ tall and weighing around 170 lbs. He may be in the Jennings area, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Anyone with information on Regan’s whereabouts is urged to call Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 788-8700.