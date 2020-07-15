Acadia Parish School District releases phased reopening plan to parents

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Parents of students in Acadia Parish Schools have a better understanding of school reopening plans after the system released what they call ‘proposed scenarios’ on Wednesday.

According to Superintendent Scott Richard, the plans were developed from school system leadership, school-based leadership teams, legal counsel, medical professionals and parent input.

The plan includes three instructional formats: Traditional, Distance/Remote and Virtual Academy (for grades K-12).

A calendar outlining grading periods, start and end dates and report card dates was also issued.

“As we progress through the coming days and weeks, we will remain focused on updating procedures, policies and changes in routines associated with start school with everyone’s safety as our priority,” Richard said.