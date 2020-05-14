Acadia Parish School System hosting outdoor graduation ceremonies, with limitations

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Acadia Parish School System has announced plans for outdoor graduation ceremonies to celebrate high school seniors later this month in the midst of the cornoavirus pandemic.

Midland High School will host its ceremonies Friday, May 22, 2020.

On Saturday, May 23, Crowley, Rayne, Iota and Church Point High schools will host graduation ceremonies.

Superintendent Scott Richard says original plans for graduation ceremonies called for an individualized process for commencement exercises.

Richard said the new plan will allow in person graduations in an outdoor gathering at each high school with graduates seated six feet apart.

He said limitations will be placed on the number and placement of attendees.

The designated areas for each campus graduation is as follows:

Crowley High School, Crowley Middle School football stadium

Rayne High football stadium

Church Point High football stadium

Iota High football stadium

Designated area near track facility at Midland High

Students will be limited to 3 tickets for guests that will allow for guests to be seated in bleachers six feet apart. Guest from the same family will be allowed to sit next to each other while also maintaining separation, he said.

Other specific details, including arrival times, parking areas, staging areas will be announced at a later day, Richard said.