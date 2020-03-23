Acadia Parish School Board to suspend grab-and-go lunches

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Acadia Parish Schools Superintendent Scott Richard late Sunday released a statement regarding the status of the school systems grab-and-go lunches for students.

“Following Sunday’s “Stay-at-Home” order by Honorable Governor John Bel Edwards, and, after careful consideration regarding the safety of all stakeholders, the Acadia Parish School System will provide meals tomorrow, Monday, March 23, 2020 – then cease operations until further notice.“

School pick-up locations include: Crowley Middle School, Armstrong Middle School, Church Point Elementary School, Iota High School and Estherwood Elementary School.

The hours are from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Future information regarding Acadia Parish School System operations can be found at the Acadia Parish School System’s website: https://www.acadia.k12.la.us/



