Acadia Parish prepares for potential coronavirus threat

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Acadia Parish issued an emergency declaration Friday, March 13, following suite with the governor’s office.

Acadia Parish Police Jury representatives and other parish municipality representatives met Monday to discuss a path forward based on guidance provided by the state in regards to the coronavirus.

“The whole point is to reduce the number of people in any one enclosed place to prevent the spread of this virus, Ashley LeBlanc, director of Acadia Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security, said.

​​​LeBlanc said at this point, all parish government locations are still operational at this time.​​

“As of right now, all government offices for the parish are still open,” explained LeBlanc. “We do have certain measures that we are putting into place so we are monitoring the courthouse at this point. The courthouse is still open. They are monitoring those are coming in and out.”

​​Although parish government offices remain open at this time, LeBlanc said residents should only use the offices if it’s a necessity.​



Chance Henry, with the Acadia Parish Police Jury added,​ “In regards to the closures, if we do have a possible case, in this parish, we’ll take that step at that time.”​Acadia Parish is following all guidelines from the governor’s office.​​



“At this time, I think if everyone cooperates and abides by the measures we have in place, we should see a reduction of cases in this state,” said Henry.​

