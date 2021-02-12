ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is responding to a gas leak in an area west of Iota.
Deputies say this is due to a structure fire in the Des Cannes Highway area between Mamou Prairie Road and Natural Springs Road.
The road is currently closed in that area and drivers are asked to take an alternate route.
Acadia Parish deputies responding to gas leak & structure fire on Des Cannes Highway; road closed
