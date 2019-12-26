Live Now
Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers need information on unsolved Crowley homicide

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for information regarding the August 2019 homicide of 40-year-old Timothy Breaux of Crowley.

According to officials, Breaux was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 pm in Crowley.

His abandoned vehicle was discovered by Crowley Police in the 1200 block of W 4th Street.

Breaux was found dead from a gunshot wound on August 3 on Wilder Rd. south of Crowley.

If you have any information regarding the homicide of Breaux, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

