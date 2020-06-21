Abbeville’s own, Zontré S. named 2020 Boys and Girls Club Louisiana Youth of the Year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Abbeville’s own, Zontré S. has been named the 2020 Louisiana Youth of the Year by the Boys and Girls Club.

The award is the club’s most prestigious honor bestowed upon one of its young members and is given out annually to an individual who exemplifies the club’s mission and is proof of the impact the club makes in transforming the lives in young people.

“We are incredibly proud of this young man and cannot wait to continue cheering him on in all of his future endeavors,” said the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

Zontré S. will compete later this year for the title of Southeast Regional Youth of the Year and given an chance to earn additional scholarship dollars to support his education.

He is a recent graduate of Abbeville High School and will be attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the fall, majoring in Engineering.

From everyone here at KLFY, Congratulations Zontré S!