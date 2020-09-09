Abbeville Vietnam War veteran battles COVID-19 inside nursing home, family says he’s being neglected

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) The family of a Vietnam War veteran says they fear that their loved one will die in the nursing home while he battles COVID-19.

“He’s weak, and he’s broken. He’s sick. He can’t put on his socks. He can’t put on his clothes. He’s broken,” Carol Turner said.

Turner says her ex-husband, Merlin Mouton, has been living at Maison du Monde Living Center for the last four years.

She says a stroke left him debilitated years ago, but now Mouton is facing another battle.

“I got a call Saturday morning that he has corona,” she said.

Turner says two weeks ago, Mouton was transferred to Compass, a mental health facility, for an evaluation, and doctors there discovered he had coronavirus.

He was sent back to his nursing home to battle the virus.

Turner says she visits Mouton often but can only see him through his bedroom window. She says he looks like he’s dying.

“When I called yesterday morning, every time I call, ‘Oh he’s alright.’ I can’t go see. I can’t go see him. I can’t get there. I can’t go there. I don’t see him. We go to the door. He’s broken,” she said.

Turner says she filed a complaint with the Louisiana Department of Health against the nursing home, but that’s all she can do for him from the outside.

“He’s staying there. I just don’t want him abused and neglected. That’s the only option I have,” she said.