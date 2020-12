ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A man wanted for Attempted First Degree murder in Abbeville has turned himself in.

Police arrested 19-year-old Dejon Mikel Chargois. He was wanted for a shooting near the intersection of N. East Street and Nugier Street on November 7, 2020. Police say an altercation between the suspect and victim led to the shooting.

Chargois is also charged with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.