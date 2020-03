ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The light of the financial impact of the COVID-19 spread, the city of Abbeville will consider utility payment extensions on a “case-by-case” basis.

Elderly citizens, medical personnel and those out of work as a result of COVID-19 are asked to call city hall, (337) 893-8550 if they are in need of an extension.

