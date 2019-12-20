Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home
Abbeville Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint

The Abbeville Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint looking for impaired drivers and other traffic related offenses on Dec. 21.

The checkpoint will be conducted between 9:00 pm and 03:00 am somewhere within the city limits of Abbeville.

According to APD, the checkpoint is part of a year-long grant program provided through the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, designed to improve driver safety and reduce impaired driving.

The Abbeville Police Department and Chief William “Bill” Spearman would like remind all citizens to obey all traffic laws and use caution when out on the city streets and highways, especially during this holiday season.

